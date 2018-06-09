WATCH: Ben Rhodes can’t answer questions about Obama secretly granting Iran access to US financial system

Ben Rhodes, a former top aide to President Barack Obama, repeatedly dodged questions from CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Friday about a new report claiming his administration misled Congress about granting Iran access to the U.S. financial system during the negotiation of the Iranian nuclear deal.

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans released a report claiming that the Obama administration secretly granted Iran a license “that authorized a conversion of Iranian assets worth billions of U.S. dollars using the U.S. financial system,” despite administration officials testifying before Congress that granting Iran access to the U.S. financial system was never on the table as a negotiating tool.

The former deputy national security adviser for strategic communications tried to shoot down the idea the administration misled Congress by telling Blitzer that it was only a “single license granted” that was “never even used.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1