Trump jokes with Trudeau: ‘Justin has agreed to cut all the tariffs’

President Trump on Friday cracked a joke about the roiling trade dispute with Canada during a meeting with the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit.

“Justin has agreed to cut all tariffs and all trade barriers between Canada and the United States, so I’m very happy about that,” Trump said while sitting beside Trudeau at the G-7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec.

Trudeau laughed and responded, “So I’d say NAFTA is in good shape.”

The moment injected some humor into what has been a contentious appearance by Trump at the summit. – READ MORE

