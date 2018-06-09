Security
Florida man who allegedly opened fire at Trump resort hit with charges
A Florida man accused of opening fire last month at the Trump National Doral Golf Club was formally slapped with charges on Friday, a report said.
Jonathan Oddi, 42, was charged by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office with attempted murder of law-enforcement officers, armed burglary and armed grand theft, according to the Miami Herald.
In the May 18 encounter, Oddi allegedly stormed the Miami-area resort, draped an American flag over the lobby counter and shot a gun. Authorities at the time said he also shouted what was described as “anti-Trump sentiment.”
“This guy was ready for war, he was waiting for our officers to come in,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez previously told Miami radio station 610 WIOD. – READ MORE
