Florida man who allegedly opened fire at Trump resort hit with charges

A Florida man accused of opening fire last month at the Trump National Doral Golf Club was formally slapped with charges on Friday, a report said.

Jonathan Oddi, 42, was charged by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office with attempted murder of law-enforcement officers, armed burglary and armed grand theft, according to the Miami Herald.

In the May 18 encounter, Oddi allegedly stormed the Miami-area resort, draped an American flag over the lobby counter and shot a gun. Authorities at the time said he also shouted what was described as “anti-Trump sentiment.”

“This guy was ready for war, he was waiting for our officers to come in,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez previously told Miami radio station 610 WIOD. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1