WATCH: Baltimore Students Boo Melania Trump Before Remarks on Opioid Crisis

The incident occurred as the first lady was announced on to the stage for B’More Youth Summit at the University of Maryland’s Baltimore County Event Center.

WATCH: The First Lady is met with boos and jeering as she speaks at the B’More Youth Summit for Opioid Awareness. pic.twitter.com/ScBBginxKE — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019



The event was organized as part of Trump’s “Be Best” campaign, which focuses on online safety and opioid abuse, and was co-sponsored by the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

During her speech, the first lady called on leaders to educate themselves on the opioid epidemic and to help educate the youth about the benefits of a drug-free lifestyle. – READ MORE