Kim Kardashian says husband Kanye West, a new Christian, and her experience at the White House prompted her to quit her overtly sexual look

Reality star Kim Kardashian, wife of Christian rapper Kanye West and likely equally as famous for her in-your-face sexual style, says that her husband and her experience at the White House has emboldened her to tone down her look and dress more conservatively.

In a new interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, Kardashian says that West, a new Christian, has become increasingly uncomfortable with her bare-all look and has voiced his opposition to public nudity and form-fitting clothing.

“I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that,” she explained. “I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want.”

“I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” she told the outlet. “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.”

“I also did think, like, ‘Okay, I’m here in the White House,’ and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie,” she added. “And I was thinking, ‘I hope they don’t see this. I have to go back there next week.'” – READ MORE