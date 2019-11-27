Texas woman killed by feral hogs outside home in ‘unbelievably tragic’ incident

Feral hogs attacked and killed a woman outside a southeast Texas home where she worked as a caretaker, according to authorities.

Christine Rollins, 59, cared for an elderly couple at their home in the small town of Anahuac.

“Unbelievably tragic. This is a very rare incident, just what little research we have found less than six of these have been reported in the nation,” Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne said Monday the 84-year-old woman she cared for was waiting for Rollins to arrive on Sunday. The woman went outside and found the woman in the front yard between her car and the front door.