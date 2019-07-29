WATCH: Baltimore residents reveal how locals really feel about Elijah Cummings with scathing honesty

President Donald Trump was widely condemned and declared a racist on Saturday for criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) over Baltimore’s long-documented problems with crime, poverty, and political corruption.

But what do Baltimore residents have to say? They agree with the president.

.@kimKBaltimore interviews Baltimore resident Michelle:



Michelle on Trump's tweets: "What he said was definitely true. hasn't done anything for us"



Michelle on Cummings: "He's worried more about than his own people"



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/yGhKKB12DJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 27, 2019

Baltimore resident says:



"I believe what the President said about Mr. Cummings is exactly right. I don't think that it was an indictment of the city, I think it was an indictment of the leadership in Baltimore city" pic.twitter.com/bQjjZrI1jf — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) July 28, 2019

“What he said was definitely true. hasn’t done anything for us,” one Baltimore resident named Michelle told Baltimore County Republican Central Committee member Kimberly Klacik of Trump’s tweets.

“As far as the houses and everything, like I said, has never done anything for not even one person that I know of. I never heard anybody say anything about him,” Michelle explained. “And people want to talk about Donald Trump … why is over there taking care of people at the border? We hungry. We need a place to stay.” – READ MORE