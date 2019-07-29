Tlaib Flounders While Trying to Explain Why Michigan Shouldn’t Reelect Trump Given Their Economy Recovery

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) floundered when trying to explain why the people of Michigan shouldn’t reelect President Donald Trump in 2020.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Tlaib floundered while trying to explain why voters in Michigan shouldn’t support Trump’s reelection, given the booming economy. She claimed that Trump had nothing to do with the economic recovery. Instead, Tlaib said that wages increased because the people wanted them to.

“ are going up because people are demanding it go up, not because Donald Trump wanted them to go up. Does that make sense? Because the movement of Fight for 15 is growing. The movement to hold corporations accountable is growing. And because of movement work. Not because of who is president of the United States. Transformation from the civil rights movement to the labor rights movement didn’t happen because somebody introduced a bill or whoever was president at the time. It happens because of people on the ground here, especially in Wayne County in Detroit. I’ve seen it over and over again. They demanded it change.”

It is unclear if Tlaib thought that people didn’t want higher-paying jobs prior to Trump’s election or if she sincerely believes they just started demanding higher wages and it worked out in their favor. – READ MORE