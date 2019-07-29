Baltimore Homicides on Track to Top 300 for 5th Consecutive Year

Baltimore homicides exceeded 300 each year from 2015 through 2018, and 2019 is on track to cross the 300 threshold for the fifth year in a row.

A 2016 report from the Baltimore Sun showed 344 homicides for the year 2015. A homicides counter maintained by the Sun shows 318 for 2016, 342 for 2017, and 309 for 2018.

USA Today reported that the 342 Baltimore homicides in 2017 represented a “homicide rate of 56 per 100,000 people.” The homicide rate in Chicago was less than half of that, at “24 per 100,000.”

As of July 28, the Sun’s counter shows 191 Baltimore homicides for 2019, which means the city is well on its way to surpassing 300 homicides for the year. – READ MORE