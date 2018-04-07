WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes After Canadian Pitcher as ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Plays

At Target Field in Minneapolis, the national anthem during the Minnesota Twins home opener was disrupted by a bald eagle, who proceeded to land on the starting pitcher for the visiting Seattle Mariners.

The Canadian starting pitcher for the visiting Seattle Mariners.

Yes, as James Paxton — known affectionately as the “Big Maple” — saluted the flag during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Thursday’s game, the eagle first came to rest within a few feet of Paxton, and then came to rest on his shoulder. – READ MORE

