Facebook Had ‘Top Secret’ Doctor Work with Hospitals to Collect Patient Info

According to CNBC, Facebook had been courting major American medical systems to join it in a research project that would match data Facebook collected about its users with medical information about hospital patients.

It was led by Dr. Freddy Abnousi, a cardiologist Facebook employee who, according to CNBC, used his LinkedIn profile to describe his role with the company as “leading top secret projects.” (That description has apparently changed since the CNBC story was published. On Friday morning, Abnousi’s LinkedIn description was a more anodyne “runs confidential projects.”)

“Facebook’s pitch, according to two people who heard it and one who is familiar with the project, was to combine what a health system knows about its patients (such as: person has heart disease, is age 50, takes 2 medications and made 3 trips to the hospital this year) with what Facebook knows (such as: user is age 50, married with 3 kids, English isn’t a primary language, actively engages with the community by sending a lot of messages).

“The project would then figure out if this combined information could improve patient care, initially with a focus on cardiovascular health. For instance, if Facebook could determine that an elderly patient doesn’t have many nearby close friends or much community support, the health system might decide to send over a nurse to check in after a major surgery.” – READ MORE

