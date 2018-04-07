Day After Poll Shows Trump at All-Time High, Media Swears He’s at All-Time Low

President Donald Trump and his supporters often decry the way the mainstream media uses poll data to manipulate and shape news coverage of Trump’s presidency and administration.

A story from The Hill on Thursday is a prime example. The article declared “Trump Approval Drops to Record Low.”

That article cited a recent Morning Consult poll that placed Trump’s approval rating for the month of March at 41 percent, with 54 percent disapproving of his job performance.

Their “record low” claim came just one day after Trump tweeted a link to an article that showed a poll which had Trump at an all-timeF high approval rating — 51 percent.

“Still Rising: Rasmussen Poll Shows Donald Trump Approval Ratings Now at 51 Percent” https://t.co/q80PaE0gQo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

That poll was from Rasmussen‘s Daily Presidential Tracking poll, which fluctuates on a day-by-day basis and is generally regarded as one of the more accurate polls — though liberals often dismiss it as too “right-leaning.” – READ MORE

