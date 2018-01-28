WATCH: Badass Bystander Grabs Jewelry Robber by Head, Slams Him Into Ground With Epic Takedown

A British man and his fiancee were out shopping for an engagement ring when a thief entered the store, but rather than high-tail it out of there or hunker down for safety, the man jumped into action to stop the criminal.

According to the U.K. Mirror, 52-year-old Andy Fiddler has been hailed as a “hero” for what he did while witnessing an attempted robbery at DJM Goldsmiths in Preston, Lancashire, U.K.

Fiddler and 45-year-old fiancee Mandy Rishton were trying on engagement rings when a masked thief later identified as Aaron Jameson-Kennedy entered the store, vaulted over the counter and began snatching whatever jewelry he could from the display cases.

Surveillance footage showed that Fiddler ripped off his jacket in preparation and caught the robber as he came back over the counter in a bid to escape, instead being tackled to the ground and then held by store employees until police could arrive. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *