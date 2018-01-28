Creepy: Congressman Voted to Keep Obamacare Just to Impress a Girl

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 62-year-old congressman — who is married with children — is accused of pursuing an inappropriate relationship with a former staff member decades younger than him (although, to be clear, the young woman did not reciprocate).

Meehan admits that he expressed romantic feelings to the woman, and that he lashed out at her after she didn’t return his affection and instead began dating another man much closer to her own age.

In the strangest twist, a childish-looking “love note” written by the congressman has now been released, and it strongly suggests that Meehan voted “No” on the proposal to repeal Obamacare in order to impress the anonymous woman.

.@RepMeehan voted against the GOP bill to repeal Obamacare partly to try to please a female aide he saw as his soulmate, per sources. He wrote to her that, on the day of the vote, “I had to say ‘no’ to @POTUS & to @SpeakerRyan, I got to say ‘yes’ to you”* https://t.co/Dvv1QkEGj5 pic.twitter.com/V6GkeNZQny — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 24, 2018

“Rep. Meehan voted against the GOP bill to repeal Obamacare partly to try to please a female aide he saw as his soulmate, per sources,” summarized Kenneth P. Vogel of the New York Times.

“He wrote to her that, on the day of the vote, ‘I had to say ‘no’ to the president and to the Speaker of the House, and got to say ‘yes’ to you,’” the reporter continued, quoting Meehan’s hand-written letter. – READ MORE

Rep. Pat Meehan just folded like a corduroy suit from K-Mart.

Meehan will not seek reelection amid a furor over his use of taxpayer dollars to settle a sexual harassment claim against an aide, and the national response to his describing the woman as his “soul mate.”

“After consultation with my wife Carolyn and with my three sons, and after prayerful reflection, I write to inform you that I will not seek re-election to the United States Congress for the 7th Congressional District in 2018,” the Delaware County Republican wrote Thursday in a letter to his campaign chairman. “Today I communicated the same to the office of Speaker Paul Ryan.”

In it, Meehan, 62, attempts again to explain his actions and comments after a series of interviews Tuesday, including one with the Inquirer, only raised more questions about his conduct.

“Unfortunately, recent events concerning my office and the settlement of certain harassment allegations have become a major distraction,” he wrote. “I need to own it because it is my own conduct that fueled the matter.” – READ MORE

Rep. Patrick Meehan, R- Pa., acknowledged Tuesday that he told an aide of his that she was “a soul mate,” but denied that his actions were considered harassment.

The married Republican congressman, who said he intends to run for reelection, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he “developed an affection” for his younger aide, but never pursued a romantic relationship with her.

However, Meehan, 62, admitted he reacted “selfishly” when he found out the longtime aide was in a serious relationship with another man. The congressman said that he lashed out at the aide in his office, which he attributed to a tense period around House votes on health care legislation.

“Sometimes I have the tendency to lash out to others on the staff … and you go hardest on the ones that you care the most about,” Meehan told the newspaper. – READ MORE