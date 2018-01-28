Palestinians Say Trump’s Cuts Will Starve Them as Their Leader Buys $50 Million Plane

The Palestinians may have only a quasi-nation as well as official Observer at the United Nations, but they sure do know how to suck-up to Uncle Sugar. Case in point is the latest out of the Middle East.

As Robert Spencer at the watchdog news site Jihad Watch noted, the Palestinian Authority (their governing body) is whining that due to mean ol’ Donald Trump axing foreign aid to them, the American president “is threatening to starve Palestinian children.”

To the surprise of no one, while Palestinian Liberation Organization mouthpiece Saeb Erekat was bemoaning and damning the Yankee imperialists, he failed to mention that the PA will be dropping a cool $50 million for their alleged leader, President Mahmoud Abbas, to have his own private jet.

As Spencer reported, “‘Amid funding cut fears, PA purchases $50 million private jet for Abbas — report,’ Times of Israel, January 24, 2018″.

More specifically, “Even as the Palestinian Authority faces major funding cuts from the US, it has purchased a new luxurious $50 million private jet to be used by President Mahmoud Abbas, Hadashot news reported Wednesday….” The report continued, “Funding for the plane was said to have been provided both from the PA budget ($20 million) and from the Palestinian National Fund ($30 million)….” – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State John Kerry reportedly attempted to sabotage the Trump administration’s attempts to broker Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, urging the Palestinian Authority not to “yield to President Trump’s demands,” and suggesting that President Donald Trump could be out of office within a year.

The report originated with Israel’s Maariv daily newspaper, and cited a senior Palestinian Authority official describing a meeting in London between Kerry and a close associate of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Hussein Agha. Agha, who helped lead previous talks on behalf of Abbas, related the alleged details of the talk to PA officials, Maariv reported.

Citing his own newspaper, Maariv columnist Ben Caspit wrote in the Jerusalem Post:

During the conversation, according to the report, Kerry asked Agha to convey a message to Abbas and ask him to “hold on and be strong.” Tell him, he told Agha, “that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President [Donald] Trump’s demands.”

According to Kerry, Trump will not remain in office for a long time. It was reported that Kerry said that within a year there was a good chance that Trump would not be in the White House. – READ MORE

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Palestinian leaders to “hold on and be strong,” resisting President Donald Trump’s policies.

The former Secretary of State told the Palestinian leaders that within a year, there was a good chance that Trump would be out of office.

In the meantime, Kerry said Abbas should “stay strong in his spirit and play for time.”

He said Abbas must “not break” and make clear that he will “not yield to President Trump’s demands.”

Kerry met, in London, with Hussein Agha, a close associate of Palestinian President Mahmout Abbas and told him to ignore President Trump’s demands for a Mideast peace.

In a clear violation of the Logan Act that prohibits private citizens from conducting foreign policy, Kerry told Agha to pass onto Abbas the message to stand firm.

Kerry’s conversations were clear violations of the Logan Act and he should be prosecuted.- READ MORE