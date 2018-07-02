WATCH: Antifa Punk’s Baton Is No Match for ‘Patriot Prayer’ Guy’s Self-Defense Training

If Democrats really want to fight it out in the streets, they’re going to have to get better at it than this.

Yet another turnout by a progressive mob brought violence to the streets of Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, when a Patriot Prayer group’s permitted march and “freedom rally” was attacked by so-called “antifa” thugs hurling bottles and brawling in the streets, according to CBS News.

But as at least one video from the fighting makes clear, the Patriot Prayer side wasn’t turning the other cheek.

Let’s just say the baton didn’t do the antifa thug much good when it was ripped out of his hand. It did even less when the guy he attacked put a fist in his face, fast enough and hard enough to stretch him out on the street.

As gratifying as it might be to watch one of these leftist stormtroopers having to be carried off by his comrades, there’s something truly horrible happening in a country where an attack like this can come off and it gets little or extremely slanted coverage in the national media. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1