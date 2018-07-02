Politics Uncategorized
James Woods Contacts FBI After Twitter User Hints at Murdering Trump Supporters
After a Twitter user posted threats against supporters of President Donald Trump, conservative actor James Woods took action.
“@[email protected]@[email protected] this guy starts shooting, don’t say you weren’t warned,” Woods tweeted Saturday.
.@FBI @SecretService @TwitterSupport @jack When this guy starts shooting, don’t say you weren’t warned. pic.twitter.com/77Cz3uZj8s
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 30, 2018
“Start killing maga before they kill you. Beat and maim them if they counter protest tomorrow. its life or death now,” ran the Thursday tweet from a poster who called himself “Politics w/ Bob.”
The tweet is part of a rising tide of ever shiller and more violent calls to action against Trump supporters, as well as officials in Trump’s administration and federal agents enforcing immigration policy. – READ MORE