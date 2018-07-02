James Woods Contacts FBI After Twitter User Hints at Murdering Trump Supporters

After a Twitter user posted threats against supporters of President Donald Trump, conservative actor James Woods took action.

“@[email protected]@[email protected] this guy starts shooting, don’t say you weren’t warned,” Woods tweeted Saturday.

“Start killing maga before they kill you. Beat and maim them if they counter protest tomorrow. its life or death now,” ran the Thursday tweet from a poster who called himself “Politics w/ Bob.”

The tweet is part of a rising tide of ever shiller and more violent calls to action against Trump supporters, as well as officials in Trump’s administration and federal agents enforcing immigration policy. – READ MORE

