WATCH: Anderson Cooper notices Beto O’Rourke has a lot of merchandise on his website, not a lot of substance

CNN’s Anderson Cooper noted that Beto O’Rourke, who announced his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, has a lot of merchandise on his website, but not a lot about his political policy preferences.

“ said he doesn’t like labels,” explains @joehagansays, who penned the Vanity Fair profile credited with announcing his presidential run. He adds that Beto wants to “thread the needle between the Bernie Sanders grassroots and the Joe Biden centrism.” pic.twitter.com/ShX5kysntZ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 15, 2019

Cooper was speaking to Joe Hagan of Vanity Fair, who was criticized for his fawning article on the candidate.

Hagan opined that O’Rourke had gained name recognition from unsuccessfully attempting to unseat Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), but that he needed to prove that he has substance to back up the popularity.

“It does seem like, he’s sort of, for many people, they may know the name, uh, but there, it’s kind of a blank slate in terms, maybe it’s like a ror—like you can project your own ideas onto who he actually is,” Cooper said. – READ MORE