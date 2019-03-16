California Bill Would Mandate That School ID Cards Have Phone Number Of ‘Reproductive Health Hotline’ Printed On One Side

On February 15, California Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D) introduced legislationthat would require all schools (grades 7-12, as well as postsecondary) to provide “on either side of the pupil identification cards the telephone number for,” among other things, “a sexual or reproductive health hotline.”

The pertinent summary text of Assembly Bill (AB) 624 reads:

Existing law requires a public school, including a charter school, or a private school, that serves pupils in any of grades 7 to 12, inclusive, and that issues pupil identification cards [as well as a public or private institution of higher education that issues student identification cards] to have printed on either side of the pupil identification cards the telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and authorizes those schools to have printed on either side of the pupil identification cards the Crisis Text Line and a local suicide prevention hotline telephone number…

This bill, commencing July 1, 2020, would require those same schools and postsecondary educational institutions, if they issue pupil or student identification cards, to have printed on the back of those identification cards the telephone numbers for the National Sexual Assault Hotline, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and a sexual or reproductive health hotline.