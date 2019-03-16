Graham says he’ll probe Rosenstein’s 25th Amendment remarks

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Friday that the Senate Judiciary Committee would investigate Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosensteinremarks about an alleged proposal to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

Graham, who chairs the Senate panel, sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr saying the committee plans to probe the allegations and offered a two-week deadline for Barr to hand over documents relating to Rosenstein’s discussions with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabeabout the alleged plan.

“The Committee is deeply concerned with these discussions and whether they essentially indicate that two of the highest ranking law enforcement officials in the United States were discussing what amounts to a coup against the President. Accordingly, the Committee plans to conduct oversight into these discussions and related matters,” Graham wrote.

McCabe alleged last month that senior officials discussed the possibility of removing Trump under the amendment. – READ MORE