WATCH: American Troops Find, Release Hilarious ISIS ‘Blooper Reel’

The Trump Administration’s Department of Defense may have ISIS on the run, but the damage done to the previously formidable radical Islamic powerhouse may be worse than previously thought.

On Wednesday, Afghan and U.S. Special Operations Forces released a “compilation” video of training and propaganda films found in ISIS strongholds, and the film looks less like a convincing demonstration of ISIS’ bravery and strength, and more like a blooper reel of amateur men in fatigues trying to pretend they’re Rambo.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1