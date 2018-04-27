Situation Gets Worse For Teacher Who Allegedly Called Kyle Kashuv ‘Next Hitler’

n Thursday, the situation regarding the teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who allegedly called student Kyle Kashuv “the next Hitler” became more serious as the school district confirmed that the school is now investigating the incident.

In a statement to The Daily Wire, Broward County Public Schools official Nadine Drew wrote:

School leaders take all matters involving students and staff seriously. They are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.

The alleged incident unfolded on Wednesday when two students claimed that American History teacher Greg Pittman told students in his classroom that Kashuv was “the next Hitler,” and said that Kashuv was “dangerous” and something needed to be done about him. – READ MORE

