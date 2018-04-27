‘DAMAGE CONTROL’: NRA Calls Out YETI Coolers For Trying To ‘Run From The Facts’

With #BoycottYETICoolers trending online for its alleged decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association, the popular cooler company issued a statement insisting that it had only informed the NRA that it had ended some outdated discounts for its products. But on Wednesday, the NRA issued a response accusing YETI of trying to “run from the facts.”

Marion Hammer, the former president of the NRA and the head of its Florida affiliate, told Guns.com that the NRA’s claims that YETI had told them that they were no longer going to do business with them was true; YETI was simply trying to do “damage control.”

“Yeti severed ties with the NRA and is now engaging in damage control after a backlash from many of its customers,” said Hammer. Guns.com reports:

“In early March, Yeti refused to place a previously negotiated order from NRA-ILA, citing ‘recent events’ as the reason – a clear reference to the tragedy in Parkland, Florida,” said Hammer, going on to say the company then delivered notice to the NRA Foundation that it was ending a seven-year agreement and demanded that the gun group remove the Yeti name and logo from the NRA’s websites and print material.

“While Yeti is trying to spin the story otherwise, those are the facts,” Hammer said. “While Yeti can choose to run from the NRA, they can’t run from the facts.”– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1