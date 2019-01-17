 

WATCH: AL Rep Calls on Media to Spend a ‘Fraction of the Time’ Covering Angel Families as They Do ‘Attacking’ ICE

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) made a plea to the media to spend more time covering the families that have lost loved ones as a result of illegal immigration.

Many angel families have been trying to advocate for increased border security, siding with President Donald Trump’s decision to pressure Democrats to fund a border wall before he will agree to end the partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

As IJR has reported, several angel families have appeared on Fox News or with Trump, but they haven’t made many appearances on other outlets despite holding rallies to gain support and to tell the stories of their loved ones. They even protested in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) office.

Many on the right have expressed their concern that several media outlets have declined to feature the stories of angel families as part of their coverage on the border security debate.- READ MORE

