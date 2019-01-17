Report: Google Manipulated YouTube Search Results for Abortion, Maxine Waters, David Hogg

In Sworn Testimony, Google Ceo Sundar Pichai Told Congress Last Month That His Company Does Not “manually Intervene” On Any Particular Search Result. Yet An Internal Discussion Thread Leaked To Breitbart News Reveals Google Regularly Intervenes In Search Results On Its Youtube Video Platform – Including A Recent Intervention That Pushed Pro-life Videos Out Of The Top Ten Search Results For “abortion.”

The term “abortion” was added to a “blacklist” file for “controversial YouTube queries,” which contains a list of search terms that the company considers sensitive. According to the leak, these include some of these search terms related to: abortion, abortions, the Irish abortion referendum, Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and anti-gun activist David Hogg.

The existence of the blacklist was revealed in an internal Google discussion thread leaked to Breitbart News by a source inside the company who wishes to remain anonymous. A partial list of blacklisted terms was also leaked to Breitbart by another Google source.

In the leaked discussion thread, a Google site reliability engineer hinted at the existence of more search blacklists, according to the source.

“We have tons of white- and blacklists that humans manually curate,” said the employee. “Hopefully this isn’t surprising or particularly controversial.”

Others were more concerned about the presence of the blacklist. According to the source, the software engineer who started the discussion called the manipulation of search results related to abortion a “smoking gun.”- READ MORE