William Barr emerges from confirmation hearing without a scratch, and might actually get Democratic votes, too

Former Attorney General William Barr underwent his confirmation hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee under the new chairmanship of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and emerged without a scratch, scrape or bruise. He came across as a consummate professional and a deeply knowledgeable, capable, and very experienced attorney – someone former Attorney General Michael Mukasey has called “probably the best-qualified nominee for U.S. attorney general since Robert Jackson in 1940.”

The calm, respectful atmosphere of the hearing was completely different from the venomous circus that prevailed during the last major confirmation hearing before the Judiciary Committee, when Brett Kavanaugh was being considered for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democratic senators asked Barr tough questions about his views on everything from criminal justice reform to immigration enforcement to the Mueller investigation, but they seemed almost subdued compared to their rancorous questioning of Kavanaugh. And unlike the last time, the hearing was not constantly interrupted by screaming protesters who had to be carried out by the Capitol Police.

One of the most important takeaways from the hearing was Barr’s explanation that this was not a position that he was pursuing. The administration came to him, not the other way around. He is partially retired and he has been attorney general before, so it is not as if he is taking this job because he has lofty political ambitions. Barr has always been known in Washington as someone who is independent and not afraid to say what he thinks, and it seems obvious that he has no intention to use the office as a springboard to run for higher office.

Barr said during his hearing that he would not be bullied by anyone into taking any actions that he did not consider proper or in accord with the rule of law, including editorial boards, Congress or the president. He would not interfere with the investigation by special counsel Bob Mueller, whom he has known for 30 years, although he would carry out his duty as specified in Justice Department regulations to oversee the work of the special counsel.