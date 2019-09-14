WATCH: Agitated Nancy Pelosi responds angrily to reporters before storming off briefing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) angrily shut down a media briefing over questions from reporters about what exactly the Democrats were doing about the impeachment process.

The agitated Democratic leader was frustrated that reporters were requesting clarity about the conflicting statements Democrats had made.

“Do you concede now that the impeachment inquiry for Mr. Trump is underway?” asked a reporter.

“Do I concede now?!” she said angrily, mocking the reporter by repeating the phrase he used. – READ MORE