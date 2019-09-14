NBA legend Bob Cousy ‘I didn’t vote for the President in ’16…He’s got my vote in 2020’

Fox News Anchor and Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry was on hand, as a guest of NBA legend Bob Cousy, when the 91-year-old former basketball player and coach, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump last month.

In Season 3 of Fox Nation’s “Front Row Seat”, Henry revealed the behind the scenes details of his special access to that historic event and his exclusive interview with the Hall of Fame Boston Celtic’s point guard, coach, and broadcaster.

(…)

Henry asked Cousy for his thoughts on the president, who only moments before, had presented him with that honor.

“I’ll be honest. I didn’t say it in there, but I didn’t vote for the President in [2016],” Cousy laughed, “But for a lot of obvious reasons, he’s got my vote in 2020”

Cousy also discussed why he has avoided joining a political party, saying he and his wife were, “registered independent for 63 years because we wanted to make a determination based on every issue that came up. We didn’t want to be locked into an ideology where — no matter what the issue was — you were expected to go one way or the other.” – READ MORE