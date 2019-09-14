AOC: Miami Will Not Exist ‘In a Few Years’ Without Green New Deal (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) said Wednesday that Miami has only a few years left on this planet.

At an NAACP forum, the democratic socialist touted the Green New Deal, her radical climate change plan many have criticized as unrealistic. Economists, investors, and energy industry experts have frequently noted the plan’s astronomical costs and the unreliability of renewable energy, but Ocasio-Cortez said her critics are the ones who are “not realistic.”

“When it comes to climate change, what is not realistic is not responding … with a solution on the scale of the crisis—because what’s not realistic is Miami not existing in a few years,” she said to applause.

“We need to be realistic about the problem,” she added. – READ MORE