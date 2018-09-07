    True Pundit

    WATCH: After Obama Attacks, Trump Treats Him Like A Screen Door in a Hurricane (Video)

    President Donald Trump slammed former President Barack Obama on Friday after his predecessor attacked him while giving a speech aimed at helping Democrats in the 2018 midterms.

    Obama went on to take multiple shots at Trump, saying that not voting this November will result in “dire consequences.”

    Trump responded during a campaign rally, saying that he “fell asleep.”

