VICTIM CARD: Panicked & Worried NY Times Spins Op-Ed Fraud; Claims Trump is Threatening First Amendment

NY Times Editor Dean Baquet is not the brightest bulb.

That is why he always finds himself immersed in scandals, both literary and even those that border on criminal (releasing Trump’s tax returns; LA Times scandal that fraudulently inflated circulation and the list goes on).

But it’s all President Trump’s fault.

Apparently, according to the Times which is now playing the victim card.

NY Times Editor Lied to my face, several times, after fabricating quotes & Intel. Guy is an ethical train wreck. Read and learn. https://t.co/anxbecZMd0 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 7, 2018

