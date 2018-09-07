Politics Security
BOOKER GOES BERSERK: McConnell Suggests ‘ETHICS INQUIRY’ over Cory’s ‘Unusual Behavior’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed-in on Sen. Cory Booker’s “unusual behavior” during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings this week; saying he “wouldn’t be surprised” if there was an ethics inquiry into his bizarre antics.
“When you break the Senate rules, it’s something the Ethics Committee could take a look at. And that would be up to them to decide. But it’s routinely looked at [by] the Ethics Committee,” McConnell said. “They have an obligation to look into violations of the Senate rules, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did.”
Booker fired-back at McConnell over the possible ethics investigation, telling the leading Republican to “bring it!” READ MORE:
