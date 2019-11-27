WATCH: After No Teams Call Him, Kaepernick Posts Defiant Message To League

It’s been over a week since Colin Kaepernick decided to ditch a special tryout put on by the NFL to give the former 49ers quarterback his best shot yet at getting back in the league and, unsurprisingly, none of the 32 teams have reached out to him. Kaepernick, meanwhile, is using footage taken by his team from his far less-attended, self-conducted “tryout” at an Atlanta high school to declare that he’s still “ready” and accuse the league of “denying” him.

A huge thank you to all the people that made this happen in ATL. From our receivers @brice_butler, @BruceElling10, @TheJordanVeasy, @ariwerts – my trainer Josh Hidalgo, the educators at Charles Drew HS & so many more. Can’t thank everyone enough. We stay ready.🎥: @RAVisionMedia pic.twitter.com/2bwDjtlstN — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 25, 2019

On Monday, the quarterback-turned-social justice activist posted some highlights from his unofficial re-audition for the league and insisted that — despite having failed to show up at the NFL-organized workout, blaming a waiver and lack of media access, and defiantly accusing the league of “running” from him — he remains “ready” to jump back in.

"I've been ready for three years. I've been denied for three years," Kaepernick says in the self-promo video.