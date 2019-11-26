WATCH: Joy Behar rips Facebook for refusing to block President Trump’s message, says the platform ‘would give Hitler his own fan page’

Monday on “The View,” co-host Joy Behar attacked Facebook for its policy decision to not censor false content from political ads, claiming that if Facebook were around during Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler would’ve had his own fan page.

Her proof? Facebook doesn’t currently censor President Trump.

“I think Facebook would give Hitler his own fan page, are you kidding?” Behar exclaimed in a clip from the show posted by the Washington Examiner. “Just like all the networks gave air time to Trump before they knew what a bad idea he was. Now we know what a bad idea he is, and we know what a bad idea Hitler was, and black racism and anti-Semitism.

“So now is the time to correct the situation,” she argued. “This is global propaganda. Everyone in every part of the world hears this stuff. – READ MORE