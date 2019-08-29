WATCH: African migrants hurl garbage cans, tents at Mexican police, demand passage to US

Thousands of Africans detained near Mexico’s border with Guatemala are growing restless and are now attacking police in hopes of convincing authorities to allow them to continue their quest for the U.S.

Videos posted to Twitter and YouTube show migrants from the Congo, Cameroon, Haiti and other countries hurling garbage cans at federal police and military in Tapachula, Mexico, where dozens of officers used crowd control shields to contain the mob last week.

African migrants and refugees are protesting at Mexico’s southern border. They’re demanding safe passage to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/i3weGSqRI2 — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 28, 2019

In one clip, about a dozen Africans yelled at a gate: “Nicaragua! Pass! Honduras! Pass! Guatemala! Pass! Mexico! No! Mexico! No!” The group also danced and chanted with their children while banging drums.

In another clip, one of the migrant men pleaded his case. – READ MORE