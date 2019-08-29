Matthew McConaughey to become film professor at University of Texas

Alright, alright, alright!

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas at Austin as a professor this fall semester.

The 49-year-old will teach in the university’s Department of Radio-Television-Film.

McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015. The university said in a statement Wednesday that the appointment recognizes his “outstanding work as a teacher and mentor.”

"He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious," said Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film.