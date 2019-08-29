Biden Botches Name of G7 Conference While Explaining His ‘Expertise’ in American Foreign Policy (VIDEO)

In his latest gaffe, former Vice President Joe Biden accidentally referred to the G7 Summit as the G8, moments before claiming he has “expertise” in American foreign policy.

The Group of Seven, commonly known as the G7, met last week, bringing together world leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Japan, Germany, England, and Italy.

Biden refers to G7 as G8 before saying, “if I have any expertise, it’s in American foreign policy”https://t.co/lLVx0CWyWG pic.twitter.com/pXlyjUcYAX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2019

While commenting on President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the G7, Biden called the group the G8 and added that his American foreign policy is his main expertise. – READ MORE