WATCH: Adam Schiff Implies That An Oklahoma City-Style Bombing Could Happen Because Of FISA Memo

California Rep. Adam Schiff suggested that an Oklahoma City-style bombing could happen due to public trust in the FBI being reduced by the House Intelligence Committee’s memo released this week.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said, “You know, you talked about this strategy to discredit the Mueller investigation. Is it working?”

Schiff responded by bringing up a hypothetical situation where a neighbor was buying “lots of fertilizer,” referencing the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. – READ MORE

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed Friday that the next time a federal agent is killed, it will be President Trump’s fault.

“Let me paint a bleaker picture– it was posited to me from a former national security official, that he next Waco, the next time that federal law enforcement agencies are killed in the line of duty–that’s on Trump,” Wallace claimed. – READ MORE