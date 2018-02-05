House Intel Committee Will Take Up Democratic Memo On Monday: Report

As the fallout from the Friday release of the Republicans’ long-awaited FISA memo dominates the weekend news cycle, Reuters is reporting that the House Intelligence Committee will take up consideration of the Democrats’ rebuttal memo on Monday, according to two anonymous sources familiar with the deliberations.

The panel, which on Friday released the Republican document, will consider whether to declassify the Democratic memo, which Democrats say will highlight flaws and other shortcomings in the Republicans’ memo, which President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that the memo “totally vindicates” him in the Russia probe. The meeting will take place at 5 pm ET on Monday, one of the sources said.

As we pointed out earlier, Democrats have begun drafting talking points to help rebut the memo – though these have been drafted independent of the memo.

Nadler’s talking points – which are separate from the official response by House Intel Committee Democrats – call the GOP-authored memo “deeply misleading,” and claim that Republicans are now “part and parcel to an organized effort to obstruct” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee of being among “the biggest liars and leakers in Washington,” listing Rep. Adam Schiff alongside Obama-era intelligence officials, former FBI Director James Comey and another prominent Democrat.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” the president wrote on Twitter, placing the California Democrat in the company of fired FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Calif.), the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, all of whom the president has feuded with at one time or another.

“Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” the president continued.

A spokesman for Schiff did not immediately return a request for comment. – READ MORE