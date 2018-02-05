Jimmy Kimmel: Conservatives Are Too Dumb To Be Talk Show Hosts

Jimmy Kimmel thinks conservatives are too dumb to be talk show hosts.

“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is a liberal and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence,” the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” said at an event Saturday night.

Really? Because Kimmel's a host and is stupid enough to think political party is a proxy for intelligence. Tribalism makes people dumb. https://t.co/Am6xrch0l1 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 4, 2018

Careers that ooze intelligence:

3. Rocket scientist

2. Neurosurgeon

1. Late night host who says funny things writers write for himhttps://t.co/odZY4ZZEj2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2018

Kimmel made the comment at a live event for liberal podcast “Pod Save America.” Conservatives on Twitter immediately slammed Kimmel for the comments. – READ MORE

Funnyman Jimmy Kimmel may be the king of late night laughs but the talk show host’s recent car crash was no laughing matter.

On Thursday, Kimmel crashed his BMW into another car near the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. The talk show host reportedly made a wrong left turn onto the Sunset Strip despite the “right turn only” sign.

In doing so, Kimmel jammed the front of his car into the side of an Audi that was passing by. Airbags in both the cars were released, but according to TMZ, no one was injured in the accident. – READ MORE

Jimmy Kimmel was trying to belittle victims of Bill Clinton on his show tonight. It didn’t work. Showing our photo with Mr Trump got you a few laughs, but we got the last laugh, Jimmy. We won. You lost. pic.twitter.com/dSSjR7UUSE — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 31, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel may have used Juanita Broaddrick and Bill Clinton’s other accusers as a punchline, but she’s having the last laugh.

The “comedian” used a photo of Broaddrick, Paula Jones, and Kathleen Willey to defend having a porn star on his show after the State of the Union address who is now denying she slept with President Trump.

Kimmel struck a strangely defiant tone when defending his guest choice. – READ MORE