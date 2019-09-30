WATCH: Adam Schiff confronted for putting words in President Trump’s mouth in fake ‘parody’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) chose to put words in President Donald Trump’s mouth last week to further his version of events of what he believes Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the Biden’s in July.

On Sunday, ABC host George Stephanopoulos confronted Schiff over his “parody,” which led to widespread backlash.

“If the facts are as damning as you say why make up dialogue for dramatic effect, even if it’s a parody as you say?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Schiff, however, dodged the question and attacked the president.

“Well George, you’re right. The call speaks for itself and it is plenty damning,” Schiff responded. – READ MORE