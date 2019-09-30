Lindsey Graham Reminds the Nation: ‘Whistleblower’ Charges Are ‘All Hearsay’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he has issues with the so-called whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump — saying in a Sunday interview that the accusations against the president for his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are “all hearsay.”

“This seems to me like a political set-up,” Graham declared on “Face the Nation” on CBS.

“It’s all hearsay. You can’t get a parking ticket conviction based on hearsay.”

“The whistleblower didn’t hear the phone call.”

During a much longer phone call, Trump had asked Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, for their activities with Ukraine — known to be ripe with corruption.

Joe Biden acknowledged and even bragged on camera last year that when he was vice president, he successfully pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings — a company for which Hunter Biden worked (he sat on the board and was paid handsome sums of money to do so).

Shokin himself had been widely accused of corruption, as Fox News and other outlets noted. – READ MORE