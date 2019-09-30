Trump Wants to Meet with ‘Whistleblower,’ Calls Out Schiff for His ‘Lies’ in the House

“Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called ‘whistleblower,’ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way,” Trump tweeted.

“Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress.”

He continued, “His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great chamber.”

“He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the president of the United States,” Trump added. “I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for fraud & treason.”

Trump last week released a transcript of his call with President Volodymyr Zelensky which, along with the complaint, detailed how he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. – READ MORE