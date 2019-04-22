WATCH: Actress Emma Thompson Flies 5,400 Miles To Give Speech On Climate Change, Rails Against ‘Hypocrisy’

Actress and self-described “climate change activist” Emma Thompson flew from Los Angeles to London — some 5,400 miles — to give an impassioned speech on climate change at an Extinction Rebellion protest. Ironically, the famed actress railed against the “hypocrisy” of her government concerning climate change while at the protest, fresh off her long flight to London. And adding insult to injury, the protest announced plans to block flights out of a major airport on the day Thompson arrived.

The Independent reported Friday that Thompson said in a video promoting the event that she “was unable to be at the first day of the protest because she was ‘away’ with her husband as she turned 60.”V

“A representative of Dame Emma said she needed to take the 5,400-mile flight home to London after working in LA,” the report said.

Ironically, young people attending the protest announced plans to target the Heathrow Airport because “air travel is so damaging to the environment,” Sky News reported.

"I can't describe the level of hypocrisy from our government."



Actress Emma Thompson says she's standing with the "next generation who want to fix the problem". #ExtinctionRebellion protests are taking place in London demanding action on climate change: https://t.co/ymQcqoxyh8 pic.twitter.com/GrcKdz1RQp — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 19, 2019

In an interview with Sky News, the actress said she has personally seen the "evidence" of climate change, citing "bare glaciers," and lamented the alleged "hypocrisy" of her government.