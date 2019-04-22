Jim Jordan: American people want accountability for people who started Russia investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called on Saturday for Congress to look into the origins of the Russia investigation, which he said started on a “false premise.”

Jordan, who serves as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto that Americans sensed Washington had a double standard that allowed elected officials to avoid punishment for wrongdoing.

“They do want people who launched this investigation, on a false premise, they do want them held accountable,” he said on “Cavuto Live.”

He pointed to the infamous Steele dossier which informed the FBI’s suspicions surrounding President Donald Trump and the Russian government.

“You can’t have the FBI using one party’s opposition research document to launch an investigation and spy on the other party’s campaign,” he said. – READ MORE