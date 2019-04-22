French ambassador blasts ‘big mouth’ Trump, says he reads ‘basically nothing’

Outgoing French ambassador Gerard Araud tore into President Trump in a series of exit interviews, calling the U.S. president a “big mouth” who reads “basically nothing or nearly nothing” — and even comparing him to the “uninformed” French King Louis XIV.

Araud, in an interview with Foreign Policy, drew a stark contrast between the presidencies of Barack Obama and the current White House occupant.

“On one side, you had this ultimate bureaucrat, an introvert, basically a bit aloof, a restrained president. A bit arrogant also but basically somebody who every night was going to bed with 60-page briefings and the next day they were sent back annotated by the president,” he said, referring to Obama.

“And suddenly you have this president who is an extrovert, really a big mouth, who reads basically nothing or nearly nothing, with the interagency process totally broken and decisions taken from the hip basically.”

He told the magazine that often decisions or statements come from the White House, and even administration officials are surprised by them or don’t know what they mean. – READ MORE