WATCH: Activists Storm Neighborhood, Tell White Residents To ‘Give Black People Back Their Homes’

Black Lives Matter activists stormed a neighborhood area in Seattle earlier this week where they shouted obscenities at white residents whom they accused of gentrification and stealing their property, telling them to “give black people back their homes.”

At another point in the night, the crowd in Seattle heckled people saying: “Give us your house… Give black people back their homes!” “You’re ok with it, but guess what we’re not and we’re bringing it to your front fucking door!”pic.twitter.com/vKPAllRNua — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 14, 2020

“All y’all white motherf***ers get the f*** out our neighborhoods so we can go back to ,” one activist yelled. “Get the f*** out. Get the f*** out and give us our sh** back! Give us our sh** back. … Get the f*** out give us our sh** back.”

“Pay the fee,” another activist said. “Open your purse.”

“Get this back, man, we comin for it, reparations,” the first activist appeared to yell. “Give us our sh** back. Give us our equity back.” – READ MORE

