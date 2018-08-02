World
WATCH: Activist Tommy Robinson Released From Prison
British activist and journalist Tommy Robinson was finally released on bail Wednesday morning after a successful challenge to his contempt of court conviction.
Per the Court of Appeals, a new hearing is pending for Robinson, who was arrested in May for live-streaming footage outside a Leeds Crown Court criminal trial regarding the sexual abuse of children.
On his way out of prison, Robinson was ambushed by the media. “All the British media do is lie. I have a lot to say but nothing to you,” the activist said to reporters.
“I want to thank the British public for all their support,” Robinson added.– READ MORE
