WATCH: Activist Tommy Robinson Released From Prison

British activist and journalist Tommy Robinson was finally released on bail Wednesday morning after a successful challenge to his contempt of court conviction.

Per the Court of Appeals, a new hearing is pending for Robinson, who was arrested in May for live-streaming footage outside a Leeds Crown Court criminal trial regarding the sexual abuse of children.

On his way out of prison, Robinson was ambushed by the media. “All the British media do is lie. I have a lot to say but nothing to you,” the activist said to reporters.

"I want to thank the British public for all their support," Robinson added.

