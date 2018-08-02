True Pundit

Politico’s Marc Caputo Mocks Trump Rally Attendees: Toothless ‘Garbage People’

Posted on
Politico Reporter Marc Caputo Mocked Attendees Of President Donald Trump’s Tampa Rally Tuesday Night, Referring To Them As Toothless “garbage People.”

UPDATE: After nearly 11 hours, Caputo posts an apology.

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted footage of being jeered by Trump supporters and claimed to be “very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.” Reacting to Acosta’s remarks, Caputo mocked the appearance of Trump rallygoers. “If you put everyone’s mouths together in this video, you’d get a full set of teeth,” he wrote.READ MORE

 

