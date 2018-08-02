Politics
WATCH: Trump Wows Crowd With Hilarious, Robotic ‘Presidential’ Act
President Trump cracked up the crowd Tuesday night in Tampa with a hilarious act of being “presidential.”
Critics have long complained that Trump is not presidential, with him lashing out on Twitter and committing protocol violations abroad (like when he dared walked in front of the Queen of England).
So during his hour-long stemwinder in a packed arena at the Florida State Fairgrounds, Trump said it is a “lot easier to act presidential than to do what I do.” – READ MORE