True Pundit

Politics

WATCH: Trump Wows Crowd With Hilarious, Robotic ‘Presidential’ Act

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump cracked up the crowd Tuesday night in Tampa with a hilarious act of being “presidential.”

Critics have long complained that Trump is not presidential, with him lashing out on Twitter and committing protocol violations abroad (like when he dared walked in front of the Queen of England).

So during his hour-long stemwinder in a packed arena at the Florida State Fairgrounds, Trump said it is a “lot easier to act presidential than to do what I do.” – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Trump Wows Crowd With Hilarious, Robotic ‘Presidential’ Act
WATCH: Trump Wows Crowd With Hilarious, Robotic ‘Presidential’ Act

President Trump cracked up the crowd Tuesday night in Tampa with a hilarious act of being "presidential."

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: