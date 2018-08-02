WATCH: Trump Wows Crowd With Hilarious, Robotic ‘Presidential’ Act

President Trump cracked up the crowd Tuesday night in Tampa with a hilarious act of being “presidential.”

Critics have long complained that Trump is not presidential, with him lashing out on Twitter and committing protocol violations abroad (like when he dared walked in front of the Queen of England).

So during his hour-long stemwinder in a packed arena at the Florida State Fairgrounds, Trump said it is a “lot easier to act presidential than to do what I do.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1